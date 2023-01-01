Red Wedding
Red Wedding is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Wedding Cake strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a well-balanced experience that combines the best qualities of its parent strains. Red Wedding is celebrated for its unique and alluring aroma, with a sweet and earthy scent, and notes of spice and fuel. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, thanks to its versatile effects. Red Wedding boasts a moderate THC content, averaging around 18%, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Red Wedding's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a sense of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Red Wedding when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer relief for both physical and mental discomfort. Red Wedding's dominant terpene is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing properties. The average price of Red Wedding typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its exceptional aroma and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Red Wedding, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Red WeddingOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Red Wedding products near you
Similar to Red Wedding near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—