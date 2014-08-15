ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Ripped Bubba
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Ripped Bubba

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 79 reviews

Ripped Bubba

aka Ripped Bubba Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 79 reviews

Ripped Bubba

Ripped Bubba is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by TGA Genetics that crosses a resin-heavy Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the flavorful and euphoric sativa Jack the Ripper. This strain inherits complex flavoring that blends the sweetness of cherries, blackberries, and lemon with earthy spice. It produces thick trichome coverage and a THC-heavy cannabinoid profile. With modest dosing, Ripped Bubba can promote functional creativity and focus alongside relaxation. Its buds are dense with purple-green hues contrasting against electric orange hairs, and will be ready for harvest 55 to 60 days into its flowering cycle indoors.

Effects

Show all

61 people reported 396 effects
Relaxed 57%
Uplifted 40%
Happy 39%
Focused 34%
Creative 32%
Stress 42%
Pain 26%
Depression 19%
Lack of appetite 16%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 9%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

79

write a review

Find Ripped Bubba nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ripped Bubba nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Jack the Ripper
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Ripped Bubba
Strain child
Love Is Love
child

Products with Ripped Bubba

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Ripped Bubba nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba
New Strains Alert: Blue Nightmare, Middlefork x Pineapple Express, U2 Kush, Snoop Dogg OG, and Ripped Bubba

Most popular in