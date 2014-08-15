Ripped Bubba is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by TGA Genetics that crosses a resin-heavy Pre-98 Bubba Kush with the flavorful and euphoric sativa Jack the Ripper. This strain inherits complex flavoring that blends the sweetness of cherries, blackberries, and lemon with earthy spice. It produces thick trichome coverage and a THC-heavy cannabinoid profile. With modest dosing, Ripped Bubba can promote functional creativity and focus alongside relaxation. Its buds are dense with purple-green hues contrasting against electric orange hairs, and will be ready for harvest 55 to 60 days into its flowering cycle indoors.