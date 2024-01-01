stock photo similar to Root Beer Cream Cake
Hybrid

Root Beer Cream Cake

Root Beer Cream Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Root Beer Float and Birthday Cake. Root Beer Cream Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Root Beer Cream Cake effects include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Root Beer Cream Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, chronic pain, and stress. Bred by Verano, Root Beer Cream Cake features flavors like sweet, doughy, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Root Beer Cream Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Beer Cream Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Root Beer Cream Cake strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Talkative

Giggly

Uplifted

Root Beer Cream Cake strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • PTSD
    100% of people say it helps with PTSD

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Root Beer Cream Cake strain reviews1

