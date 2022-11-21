Root Beer Float
Root Beer Float effects are mostly calming.
Root Beer Float potency is higher THC than average.
Root Bear Float is a rare, indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Vanilla Kush and XXX OG. Root Bear Float is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who want something mellow. Leafly customers tell us Root Bear Float effects include relaxed, aroused, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Root Bear Float when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and anxiety. Bred by an unknown breeder, Root Bear Float features flavors like the sweet, herbaceous combo of tea and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Root Bear Float typically ranges from $25–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Root Bear Float, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Root Beer Float sensations
Root Beer Float helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
