Rum Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rum Pie is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Rum Pie typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rum Pie's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rum Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



