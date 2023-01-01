stock photo similar to Rum Pie
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Rum Pie
write a review
Rum Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Girl Scout Cookies. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Rum Pie is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Rum Pie typically ranges from $12-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Rum Pie's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rum Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Rum PieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Rum Pie products near you
Similar to Rum Pie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—