Hybrid

Sapphire Kush

Sapphire Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, providing a balanced and enjoyable experience. Sapphire Kush typically contains around 17-22% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Sapphire Kush effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sapphire Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Sapphire Kush features flavors like sweet blueberry, earthy, and pine undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sapphire Kush typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sapphire Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



