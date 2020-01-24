ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Sapphire OG
Hybrid

3.5 2 reviews

Sapphire OG

Sapphire OG

Produced by Humboldt Seed Organization, Sapphire OG is a cross of a prized Florida OG cut and a Florida OG x Afghan. Growers and consumers alike can expect a quality OG strain with a rich terpene profile and big yields. Terpenes put out a piney, lemon, chocolate, and sometimes blueberry flavor and aroma with a calming high.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Florida OG
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Kush
parent
Strain
Sapphire OG

