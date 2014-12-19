Sensi Skunk from Sensi Seeds is a potent Skunk #1 hybrid that offers a sweet citrus flavor in contrast with the earthy, herbal aroma typical of Skunk varieties. The indica-driven effects produce a calm and euphoric buzz that relaxes tense muscles and alleviates stress. A great choice for indoor gardeners, Sensi Skunk boasts a short flowering cycle with heavy yields. Sensi Seeds has also released feminized and auto-flowering versions for those looking to streamline the cultivation process.
