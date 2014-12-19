ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sensi Skunk
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sensi Skunk

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.3 35 reviews

Sensi Skunk

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 35 reviews

Sensi Skunk

Sensi Skunk from Sensi Seeds is a potent Skunk #1 hybrid that offers a sweet citrus flavor in contrast with the earthy, herbal aroma typical of Skunk varieties. The indica-driven effects produce a calm and euphoric buzz that relaxes tense muscles and alleviates stress. A great choice for indoor gardeners, Sensi Skunk boasts a short flowering cycle with heavy yields. Sensi Seeds has also released feminized and auto-flowering versions for those looking to streamline the cultivation process.

Effects

Show all

25 people reported 135 effects
Relaxed 80%
Happy 56%
Creative 36%
Euphoric 36%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 32%
Pain 24%
Depression 20%
Lack of appetite 12%
Headaches 8%
Dry mouth 40%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 8%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

35

write a review

Find Sensi Skunk nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sensi Skunk nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Sensi Skunk

Products with Sensi Skunk

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sensi Skunk nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Sensi Skunk, Dirty Girl, Game Changer, Blue Monster, and White Diesel
New Strains Alert: Sensi Skunk, Dirty Girl, Game Changer, Blue Monster, and White Diesel

Most popular in