Coming from Serious Seeds, Serious Kush is a cross of their very own White Russian and an OG Kush clone. Looking to create an improved Kush strain, it bolsters the high yields of OG Kush while increasing trichome production thanks to the White Russian influence. Expect a delicious heavy kush flavor with a strong gassy earthiness and a put-you-to-bed type of high. Serious Kush is a great strain for ending your day on the couch with a movie before you float off to sleep.