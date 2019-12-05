ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.1 11 reviews

Sherblato

Sherblato

A cross of the popular Sherbert and Gelato, Sherblato is quickly becoming a favorite on the West Coast. With Pink Panties, GSC, and Sunset Sherbert in its lineage, this strain doesn’t mess around. It offers a tart citrus profile that’s backed by notes of gas. As for the high, Sherblato is going to get you baked and buzzing, putting your mind and body at ease without flooring you for the rest of the day.

Reviews

11

Lineage

First strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Second strain parent
Gelato
parent
Strain
Sherblato

