Hybrid

Sidewalk Sunday

Sidewalk Sunday is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato 41 and Happy Accident. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sidewalk Sunday is a potent and gassy strain that delivers a high that’s smooth and creamy. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Sidewalk Sunday is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sidewalk Sunday effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sidewalk Sunday when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Turtle Pie Co, Sidewalk Sunday features flavors like vanilla, berry, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Sidewalk Sunday typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re enjoying a sweet treat on a sunny day, Sidewalk Sunday might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sidewalk Sunday, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

