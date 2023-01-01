Sin Mints
aka Sin Mint, Sin Mintz
Sin Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Blue Power. This strain is a potent and flavorful treat, with a minty and nutty flavor that has hints of menthol and earth. Sin Mints is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a powerful and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Sin Mints effects include tingly, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sin Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and depression. Bred by Sin City Seeds, Sin Mints features flavors like mint, menthol and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Sin Mints typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for any time of the day, as it can induce a tingly sensation and a relaxed mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sin Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
