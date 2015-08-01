ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 50 reviews

Sin Valley OG

aka Sin Valley, Sin Valley Kush, Sin Valley OG Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 50 reviews

Sin Valley OG

Sin Valley OG is a 60/40 indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Sin City Seeds, who crossed SFV OG with a Blue Power indica. The resulting hybrid boasts high-yields and well-structured buds with an earthy and sour lemon aroma. Beginning with a crushing blast of cerebral euphoria, Sin Valley OG brings an edge to your appetite while coercing muscles into serene relaxation.

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 261 effects
Relaxed 77%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 54%
Hungry 34%
Creative 31%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 31%
Lack of appetite 28%
Pain 28%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 17%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

50

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sin Valley OG
User uploaded image of Sin Valley OG
User uploaded image of Sin Valley OG
User uploaded image of Sin Valley OG
User uploaded image of Sin Valley OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Power
parent
Second strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Strain
Sin Valley OG

