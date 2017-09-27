ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

124 reviews

New Glue

aka Gorilla Glue #5, GG5

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 124 reviews

New Glue

Developed by GG Strains, New Glue (GG5) is a potent cross of Sister Glue (GG1) and Original Glue (GG4). True to its name, New Glue (GG5) is known to leave its consumer “glued” to the couch in deep relaxation. With a strong diesel flavor, New Glue (GG5) delivers stupefying effects that are reported to be heavier than either parent strain, so patients looking for a good sleep aid, muscle relaxant, or pain reliever should keep this one on their radar. New Glue (GG5) grows as a branchy plant with large buds.

Effects

76 people reported 676 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 52%
Sleepy 42%
Uplifted 39%
Stress 44%
Pain 42%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 26%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 2%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

124

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
New Glue

