Slap and Tickle
aka Slap N Tickle, Slap & Tickle
Slap and Tickle effects are mostly calming.
Slap and Tickle potency is higher THC than average.
Slap and Tickle, also known as Slap N Tickle and Slap & Tickle,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and relaxed. Slap and Tickle has 31% THC and 2% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Slap and Tickle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Slap and Tickle sensations
Slap and Tickle helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
