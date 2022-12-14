Sour Banana
Sour Banana effects are mostly energizing.
Sour Banana potency is higher THC than average.
Sour banana is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between AJ's Sour Diesel and Banana Sherbet. Sour banana is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sour banana effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sour banana when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Sour banana features an aroma and flavor profile of citrus, skunk, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sour banana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Sour Banana
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Sour Banana sensations
Sour Banana helps with
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Pain
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sour Banana products near you
Similar to Sour Banana near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—