Sour Poison is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Sour Diesel and Durban Poison genetics. The sweet, earthy aroma invites you to get closer, while the interplay of pine, berry, and diesel flavors of Sour Poison bring an energetic and uplifting rush that motivates the mind. The euphoric effects of Sour Poison settle into relaxing laziness as the buzz tapers.
