Hybrid

4.9 18 reviews

Sour Space Candy

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Fruity
Peppery

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Sour Space Candy
  • Herbal
  • Fruity
  • Peppery

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

Lineage

Strain parent
Sour Tsunami
parent
Strain
Sour Space Candy

