Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
59
Find Sour Urkle nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Urkle nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Sour Urkle
Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Urkle nearby.