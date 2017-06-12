ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Urkle
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Sour Urkle

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 59 reviews

Sour Urkle

aka Sour Purple Urkle

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 59 reviews

Sour Urkle

Sour Urkle is a hybrid cannabis strain that unites Sour Diesel and Purple Urkle, whose opposing sativa and indica genetics meet in a balanced and flavorful fusion. Hints of berry fight through the dominant skunky diesel smell of Sour Urkle, creating a complex aroma that will have you fighting your friends for the first taste. Its dense, rounded buds are caked in crystal-tipped trichomes that try their best to hide Sour Urkle’s deep purple coloration to no avail.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 284 effects
Relaxed 79%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 55%
Hungry 44%
Creative 38%
Pain 41%
Depression 38%
Stress 35%
Fatigue 20%
Inflammation 17%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

59

write a review

Find Sour Urkle nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Sour Urkle nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Sour Urkle

Products with Sour Urkle

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Sour Urkle nearby.

Most popular in