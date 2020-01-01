ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Space Face
Indica

Space Face

Space Face

Coming from Portland, OR’s Archive Seed Bank, Space Face is an indica-dominant strain that crosses Skywalker OG and Face Off OG, creating a pungent and powerful kush. Its dense buds give off sweet scents mixed with pine. It tends to start off as a cerebral, euphoric high, but will eventually work its way down into your body for full relaxation. Deep green nugs have dark orange hairs, with trichomes that have an amber hue. Space Face is noted for helping with chronic pain, depression, and insomnia. Be careful with this one—too many tokes and you’ll be stuck on the couch for the rest of the night. 

