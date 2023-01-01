Space Gello
aka Space Gelato
Space Gello is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and Space Queen strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best attributes of its parent strains. Space Gello is celebrated for its unique and delightful flavor profile, featuring sweet and fruity notes with a hint of earthiness. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers, thanks to its versatile effects. Space Gello boasts a moderate THC content, averaging around 17%, making it a suitable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers report that Space Gello's effects include feelings of relaxation, happiness, and a sense of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often opt for Space Gello when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics offer relief for both physical and emotional discomfort. Space Gello's dominant terpene is caryophyllene, contributing to its spicy and earthy flavors while potentially offering anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Space Gello typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its exceptional flavor profile and versatile effects make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Gello, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
