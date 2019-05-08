ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alien Labs and The Plug Seedbank crossed Do-Si-Dos and Sunset Sherbert to create the award-winning Spumoni. Buds are a rich green with purple hues that come drenched in trichomes. This top-shelf strain has unique aromas—pungent funk and gas flavors are accompanied by sweet and smooth undertones thanks to the Sherbert influence.

Lineage

First strain parent
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Spumoni

