Alien Labs and The Plug Seedbank crossed Do-Si-Dos and Sunset Sherbert to create the award-winning Spumoni. Buds are a rich green with purple hues that come drenched in trichomes. This top-shelf strain has unique aromas—pungent funk and gas flavors are accompanied by sweet and smooth undertones thanks to the Sherbert influence.
