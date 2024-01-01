stock photo similar to Stargazer
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Stargazer

aka Sonora

Stargazer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between AK-47, Warlock, and Sensi Star. Stargazer has 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Stargazer is bred by Delta 9 Labs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stargazer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.  



Stargazer strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Sleepy

Relaxed

Stargazer strain helps with

  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    14% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    14% of people say it helps with Pain

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Stargazer strain reviews7

