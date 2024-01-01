Stargazer
aka Sonora
Stargazer is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between AK-47, Warlock, and Sensi Star. Stargazer has 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Stargazer is bred by Delta 9 Labs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Stargazer, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Stargazer strain effects
Stargazer strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 14% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
