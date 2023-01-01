Strawberry Cherry Gelato
Strawberry Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Cherry Gelato and Strawberry Fritter. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Strawberry Cherry Gelato is a sweet and fruity strain that can provide a balanced and relaxing high. Strawberry Cherry Gelato is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Cherry Gelato effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Cresco Labs, Strawberry Cherry Gelato features flavors like citrus, clove, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Strawberry Cherry Gelato typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Strawberry Cherry Gelato has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Cherry GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Cherry Gelato products near you
Similar to Strawberry Cherry Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—