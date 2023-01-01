Sunny Wizard
Sunny Wizard is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blissful Wizard and Purple Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sunny Wizard is a rare and exotic strain that has a minty, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor and aroma. It is a great mid-day strain that can relax and calm users while keeping them functional. Sunny Wizard is 31.2% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunny Wizard effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunny Wizard when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Curio Wellness, Sunny Wizard features flavors like citrus, honey, and pungent. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Sunny Wizard typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Sunny Wizard has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It loves a trellis as the buds get large and plentiful in late flower. Sunny Wizard is a potent and flavorful strain that can deliver a blast of euphoria and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunny Wizard, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
