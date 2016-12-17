ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 61 reviews

Super Sour Skunk

Super Sour Skunk

Super Sour Skunk from Hortilab Seeds is a hybrid that was developed when an old school Super Skunk clone (pre-98) from Holland was pollinated by an East Coast Sour Diesel male. The result is a sativa-dominant mix that rewards consumers with high-flying effects. The combination of sour citrus aromas shift to flavors of earthy Skunk that produce happy thoughts and a smile that lasts all day. Super Sour Skunk’s uplifting effects will help keep depression away and trigger creative thoughts.

 

Effects

Happy 74%
Uplifted 51%
Giggly 42%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 37%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

61

Photos

Lineage

East Coast Sour Diesel
Super Skunk
Super Sour Skunk

