Indica

4.3 214 reviews

Superman OG

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 214 reviews

Superman OG

Superman OG is a must try for cannabis connoisseurs. The product of Tahoe OG and Bubba Kush, this hardy indica is both incredibly potent and exceptionally well bred. Following a long line of kush genetics, Superman OG provides a strong heavy body sensation and will put you to sleep in a hurry. While great for pain management, muscle spasms, and insomnia, Superman OG’s potent sedative effects make it a strictly nighttime strain. The aroma of this indica is nearly as strong as its effects. Featuring a strong skunk-like scent and piney taste, Superman OG is extremely pungent and not for the novice patient.

Effects

131 people reported 956 effects
Relaxed 62%
Sleepy 51%
Euphoric 41%
Happy 36%
Hungry 26%
Stress 41%
Pain 38%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Reviews

214

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Superman OG

Products with Superman OG

Good reads

Heroes Among Us: 7 Cannabis Strains That Make You Feel Like Superman
