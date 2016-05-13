ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.5 46 reviews

Sweet Black Angel

Calculated from 46 reviews

Sweet Black Angel

Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

Effects

31 people reported 221 effects
Relaxed 61%
Sleepy 61%
Euphoric 54%
Happy 41%
Uplifted 25%
Depression 38%
Insomnia 35%
Stress 29%
Anxiety 29%
Headaches 22%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%

Reviews

46

Avatar for jetmanIndica
Member since 2016
Back surg. 4 screws/2 rods. Fusion. 3x bypass, chest split open/wired back together. Knee surg 2X L, foot surg also. I'm the meantime I'm waiting on word of another poss back surg since the latest one is going south quick. And neck poss in spring? If I know anything, I know pain. This actually tak...
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for islandergoddess
Member since 2016
Definitely gives you that body high. If you are looking a good night sleep or even an appetite, I recommend this strain!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hellokitty7757
Member since 2016
Wow. Just wow. One hit soothed every bit of nausea leaving behind a warm feeling of content well being. The taste is sweet with a strong acrid sort of quality left behind. It's not bad tasting at all. Definitely avoid daytime use if you need to think or be productive by day. The body high from this ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
Haha seriously?! ANOTHER child of Black Domina. It seems like anything with Black Domina as a parent is pretty potent; Black Ice, Black Mamba, and now Sweet Black Angel. Even though one parent is a pretty strong sativa, the effects are all indica. Upon the first dab I feel every muscle being to rel...
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for hollymw
Member since 2016
i melted into the couch while watching trailer park boys. then had a 2 hour nap. if you need pain relief and mind numbing this is a good one to try. 2 thumbs up!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Photos

Lineage

Black Domina
parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Sweet Black Angel

