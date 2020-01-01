ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sweet Cindy
Sweet Cindy

Sweet Cindy from BOG Seeds is a cross of Sweet Tooth #3, Cinderella 99, and BOG Bubble. The result is a citrusy strain with notes of grapefruit. Its well-balanced high will get you feeling physically relaxed and mentally uplifted, making this a great strain for novices who don’t want to feel overwhelmed. 

Lineage

BOG Bubble
Sweet Tooth
