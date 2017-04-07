ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sweet Deep Grapefruit
Indica

4 24 reviews

Sweet Deep Grapefruit

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 24 reviews

Sweet Deep Grapefruit

Sweet Deep Grapefruit is an indica-dominant cross of Grapefruit and Blueberry genetics, bred by Dinafem Seeds. The intense, relaxing effects of the Sweet Deep Grapefruit cannabis strain are led by a unique fruity flavor and carry a captivating, sweet aroma that lures the senses.

Effects

17 people reported 135 effects
Relaxed 88%
Sleepy 58%
Happy 52%
Hungry 52%
Euphoric 41%
Stress 52%
Pain 41%
Lack of appetite 35%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 70%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 5%

Strain spotlight

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Sweet Deep Grapefruit

