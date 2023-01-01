Concrete Jungle
Concrete Jungle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between LA Confidential and Tangerine Haze. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. With its unique lineage, Concrete Jungle brings together the relaxing qualities of an indica with the uplifting characteristics of a sativa. Concrete Jungle features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Concrete Jungle's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and focused. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while maintaining mental clarity, making it suitable for various activities. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Concrete Jungle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without being overly sedating. Bred by Ethos Genetics, Concrete Jungle features flavors like earthy pine, citrus, and a subtle hint of spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Concrete Jungle typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're navigating the demands of a busy day or looking for a way to unwind without feeling overly heavy, Concrete Jungle offers a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the chance to experience Concrete Jungle through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
