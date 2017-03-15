ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangerine Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Tangerine Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.1 251 reviews

Tangerine Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 10 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 251 reviews

Tangerine Kush

Tangerine Kush embodies the California sunshine. This cannabis strain got its name for both its citrusy flavor and its halo of bright orange hairs covering the bud. While the effects of this strain are particularly short-lasting, Tangerine Kush is potent with a quick onset. Providing consumers with a happy, body-heavy sensation, this strain is great for those looking for a lazy day at the beach. Upon first taste, consumers may feel uplifted and energized. After a few minutes, however, a heavy, lazy sensation kicks in. If you’re looking for a strain to help you relax, Tangerine Kush may be worth a try.

Effects

Show all

184 people reported 1236 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 37%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

251

write a review

Find Tangerine Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Tangerine Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Tangerine Haze
parent
Strain
Tangerine Kush

Products with Tangerine Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Tangerine Kush nearby.

Most popular in