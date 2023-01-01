stock photo similar to Tar Pit
HybridTHC 24%CBD

Tar Pit

Tar Pit is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chem 91 and Royal Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tar Pit is a rare and exclusive strain from Cultivar Collection, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Tar Pit is 19-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Tar Pit effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tar Pit when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Emerald Mountain Legacy, Tar Pit features flavors like diesel, earthy, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Tar Pit typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Tar Pit is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tar Pit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strain spotlight