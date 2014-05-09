ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 193 reviews

Royal Kush

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Royal Kush
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Royal Kush by G13 Labs is a king among hybrids, delivering powerful trance-like effects with an earthy, skunky aroma. This balanced hybrid descends from the renowned line of Afghani and Skunk #1, two strains that have gained legendary status among cannabis breeders. Royal Kush’s happy, euphoric relaxation branches out in full-body effects that later ease into deep restfulness conducive for sleep. Patients treating stress, pain, and nausea can benefit from Royal Kush’s potent relief, but less seasoned consumers should take caution with this hard-hitter. This strain has a unique coverage of white pistil hairs, and growers are recommended an 8 to 13 week flowering time for their indoor Royal Kush plants.

134 people reported 999 effects
Relaxed 64%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 28%
Anxiety 32%
Stress 29%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 21%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Royal Kush

Most popular in