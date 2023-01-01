Terpenado
Terpenado is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Strawberry Milk and Wookie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-balanced and enjoyable experience that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Terpenado earned its name from its whirlwind of flavors and effects that hit you like a tropical storm. With an average THC content of 20-24%, Terpenado is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us that Terpenado's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy, making it an ideal choice for enhancing mood and reducing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Terpenado when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects can provide therapeutic relief without overwhelming sedation. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Terpenado features flavors like citrus, blueberry, and tropical fruit, creating a delightful and multi-layered taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming properties. The average price of Terpenado typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for its quality and effects. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Terpenado, please share your experience by leaving a strain review.
