Hybrid

The Rem

The Rem is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Nightmare and Blue Dream. This strain from Nature’s Medicines has a dreamy, calm, and blissful high that will leave you dozing off in no time. The Rem has yellow-tinted buds with a sheath of crystal trichomes and a lemon-pine scent. The Rem is 19-24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Rem effects include relaxation, happiness, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Rem when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, stress, and pain. Bred by Nature’s Medicines, The Rem features flavors like lemon, pine, and skunk. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene, which gives it a refreshing and alerting aroma. The average price of The Rem typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’re looking for a strain with a high THC content and a relaxing and euphoric high, The Rem may just be the bud for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Rem, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

