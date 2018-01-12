The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis.
Lineage
