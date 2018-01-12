ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The Vision is a hybrid strain bred by Archive Seed Bank in Oregon. It combines genetics from the classic Ohio Lemon G, famous for her strong lemon peel and Christmas wreath flavor, and the resinous, award-winning Do-Si-Dos. This strain was created as a testament to the vision of a brighter future through the propagation and cultivation of quality cannabis. 

metalfacedoom
Member since 2018
Great body high! I am having a wonderful time dipping Cheetos into cinnamon toast crunch and rubbing it all over my face. 10/10 would eat again
oldsadsongs
Member since 2014
I’m a long time smoker (25+ years), and I’ve never had a strain hit me as hard as this one did! My wife and I both had visual and audio hallucinations, and had a lot of trouble falling asleep afterwards. After that I was careful to only take a few hits per hour, and really liked it then.
Belseth
Member since 2019
Great all around strain. Great for medical. For effects the face numbing hits fairly fast and you get a nice clear headed high. The effects follow a gentle curve and don't peak fast and fall off fast like some strains. Excellent smoking strain. Very mild, no coarseness of some strains. I'm an insomn...
Jacob429
Member since 2018
Very good strain. Makes me feel awake but relaxed.
Gctogwwmwcdgg4
Member since 2018
Went from a marvel movie to bud, nice.
Lineage

Lemon G
Lemon G
parent
Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos
parent
Strain
The Vision

