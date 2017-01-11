ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Leafly flower of Thor's Hammer

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

Sativa

23 reviews

Thor's Hammer

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 23 reviews

Thor's Hammer

Thor’s Hammer by SnowHigh Seeds is an uplifting sativa strain that combines genetics from Vortex, Cinderella 99, and Acapulco Gold. Like a bolt of lightning commanded by the Norse god himself, Thor’s Hammer delivers an electrifying blast of cerebral energy that awakens creativity and motivation. Its lightweight body effects make this strain a great choice for daytime use, and patients needing to crush fatigue and depression like the giants of Jotunheimr will likely find Thor’s Hammer to be the perfect weapon. You may also find a genetic variant of Thor's Hammer from Alaska that instead combines God Bud and Sour Diesel in a more balanced indica-sativa hybrid cross.

Effects

16 people reported 126 effects
Euphoric 68%
Creative 50%
Energetic 50%
Happy 43%
Talkative 43%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 25%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 62%
Anxious 12%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 12%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

23

write a review

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Vortex
parent
Second strain parent
Acapulco Gold
parent
Strain
Thor's Hammer

