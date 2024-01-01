stock photo similar to Tiger Moon
HybridTHC 20%CBD 0%

Tiger Moon

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Tiger Moon effects are mostly calming.

    Tiger Moon potency is higher THC than average.

Tiger Moon is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tiger's Milk and Starfighter. This strain is a well-balanced hybrid, combining qualities from both its indica and sativa parent strains. Tiger Moon is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a harmonious and versatile cannabis experience. Tiger Moon is the result of crossing the relaxing effects of Tiger's Milk with the potential mood-enhancing qualities of Starfighter. With a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, this strain is suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a moderate level of potency. According to Leafly customers, the effects of Tiger Moon include a sense of euphoria and relaxation. Users often report feeling uplifted and creative, with a gentle body sensation that doesn't lead to excessive sedation. This balanced high makes Tiger Moon suitable for various activities and times of the day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tiger Moon to address symptoms associated with conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mild pain. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can provide relief from emotional distress, while its potential relaxation may alleviate physical discomfort and tension. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Tiger Moon features a flavor profile that may include earthy and woody notes from its Tiger's Milk lineage, as well as the sweet and fruity undertones of Starfighter. This combination of flavors adds depth to the overall experience of consuming Tiger Moon. The dominant terpene found in Tiger Moon is likely to be myrcene, contributing to its potential relaxing effects and earthy aroma. The average price of Tiger Moon can vary depending on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. Tiger Moon's balanced effects, complex flavor profile, and potential therapeutic benefits have established it as a notable hybrid strain in the cannabis community. If you've had the opportunity to consume Tiger Moon, consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.

Tiger Moon strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Hungry

Tiger Moon strain flavors

Loading...

Woody

Loading...

Sweet

