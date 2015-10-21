ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4 21 reviews

TJ's CBD

TJ's CBD

TJ’s CBD is a high-CBD strain that is bred by TJ’s Organic Garden in Washington State. Its subtle and mellow flavor profile is led by a skunky aroma and produces a sense of calm physical relaxation without clouding the mind. This variety took the prize for Best High-CBD Flower at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup.

Avatar for xxruby
Member since 2015
This has been a godsend for my fibromyalgia pain. No head high, all body. Lovely.
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for FairieGodmother
Member since 2016
TJ's set me up with whole flower medicines in capsule and flower. Breathtakingly fragrant and gorgeous buds in several varieties, all varieties with great flavor. I use cannabis for relief from chronic intractable pain, fibromyalgia, ptsd and peripheral neuropathy. TJ.s Purple Kush helped me with...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PipersReviews
Member since 2015
A CBD strain I believe is a must for me MO Matter what indica or sativa strain I use. I always have a CBD around to compliment or cut the effects of a strain. TJ 14% CBD 0%THC strain is my favorite some CBD strains have high to mid THC strains which I dislike but will tolerate.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for bigbear00
Member since 2016
If you are looking for a head high this isn't for you. If you are looking for something to help with pain then try this. The batch I got was a little low but I just had to smoke a little more to take the pain away. Able to keep a straight head though which was nice.
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for DaVinci420
Member since 2015
dis is da shif
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
