TJ’s CBD is a high-CBD strain that is bred by TJ’s Organic Garden in Washington State. Its subtle and mellow flavor profile is led by a skunky aroma and produces a sense of calm physical relaxation without clouding the mind. This variety took the prize for Best High-CBD Flower at the 2015 Oregon DOPE Cup.
