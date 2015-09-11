Bred by DNA Genetics, Training Day is a 70% indica that combines parent strains Trainwreck and LA Confidential. This California native takes after its LA Confidential parent in aroma and delivers a pungent earthy and pine flavor. As demonstrated by its thick blanket of crystal resin, Training Day will put your THC tolerance to the test so novices should approach this strain with caution.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
62
Divisionbull
JoePL420
BaronOfBud
StoneyScuba
YabberDabberDoobie
Find Training Day nearby
Photos
Lineage
Products with Training Day
