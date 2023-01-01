Tropical Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple and Cookies strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a balanced experience that combines the best of both worlds. Tropical Smoothie typically contains 18-22% THC, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects, as reported by Leafly customers, include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and creative, making it an appealing choice for various activities and moods. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Smoothie to manage symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression, thanks to its mood-enhancing properties. Additionally, its relaxing qualities can provide relief from physical discomfort. Tropical Smoothie features flavors reminiscent of tropical fruits, with notes of pineapple, citrus, and a hint of sweetness. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene, contributing to its calming effects. The average price of Tropical Smoothie typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Tropical Smoothie, we encourage you to share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
