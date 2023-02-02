Tropsanto
Tropsanto effects are mostly calming.
Tropsanto potency is higher THC than average.
Tropsanto is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features flavors like garlic, cookie dough, and spicy cinnamon. Tropsanto is a popular choice for dabbing as it has an impressive terpene profile and a potent high. Growers say this strain has rich, purple hues, and vibrant orange pistils contrasted by lime green accents.
Tropsanto strain effects
Tropsanto strain helps with
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
- 13% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
