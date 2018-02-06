True Face by Archive Seed Bank is a hybrid strain worth sharing. Created from the award-winning genes of True OG and the funk-reeking wrecking ball that is Face Off OG, True Face is a potent strain for OG lovers everywhere. Smelling of sour citrus and a leaky gas tank, this strain blends the pungent undertones of its parents deftly. The heavy physical effects and hazy mental stone make True Face a must-have for discarding stress and encouraging rest.