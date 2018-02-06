ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. True Face
Hybrid

4 1 reviews

True Face

True Face

True Face by Archive Seed Bank is a hybrid strain worth sharing. Created from the award-winning genes of True OG and the funk-reeking wrecking ball that is Face Off OG, True Face is a potent strain for OG lovers everywhere. Smelling of sour citrus and a leaky gas tank, this strain blends the pungent undertones of its parents deftly. The heavy physical effects and hazy mental stone make True Face a must-have for discarding stress and encouraging rest.

Avatar for jcoolidge41
Member since 2018
The high is very euphoric and will help anyone dealing with bouts of insomnia, for this strain relaxes the body and mind, and gets you ready for a good nights sleep.
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
True OG
parent
Strain
True Face

