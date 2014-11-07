ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tutankhamon (AKA King Tut) by Pyramid Seeds has kept the sour, skunky smell of its parent strain, AK-47, as well as the uplifting effects, making it a great choice for social outings or creative stimulation. This strain has built a reputation for having high THC levels, and the flavor has hints of fresh fruit and flowers that make this beautiful bud fit for a king!

143 people reported 1097 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Energetic 58%
Focused 51%
Euphoric 46%
Stress 32%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 17%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 4%

Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Tutankhamon

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti
New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti

