ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. VCDC
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of VCDC

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.6 42 reviews

VCDC

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 42 reviews

VCDC

VCDC is a hybrid, bred by Moxie Seeds and Extracts, that crosses Viper City OG with ACDC. With its compelling mix of genetics, VCDC is recognized for its high-CBD content, taking 1st for CBD flower at the 2015 SoCal Medical Cup.

Effects

Show all

31 people reported 191 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 32%
Euphoric 22%
Sleepy 22%
Uplifted 22%
Stress 45%
Pain 41%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 22%
Inflammation 19%
Dizzy 16%
Dry eyes 12%
Dry mouth 12%
Anxious 6%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

42

Show all

Avatar for ElWeedoKid
Member since 2017
This is one of, if not my most, favorite strains. The CBD is very apparent, making it amazing for anxiety and any discomfort in your body. It's also fantastic for nausea.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Perki2
Member since 2016
A bit challenging to grow inside as it tripled in height during the stretch, and didn't respond that well to being topped. Good resin production - I extracted 6 cc RSO from 1 oz. The buds tested at 13% THC and 12% CBD (using thin layer chromatography plates). Very effective for my daughter's chronic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for tylerdrew
Member since 2016
I have tried three CBD strains to date, this strain is by far the strongest, it's exceptional, it's a five. If you like strains that hit you between the eye's this strains for you. I use this strain at night, it makes your body go numb and you will sleep like a baby, it will rival stronger THC strai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for seanzy84
Member since 2016
some of the most purple bud I've came across, almost black, it was beautiful. tested at 9%thc and 6%cbd. had a earthy almost spicy taste with a hint of pine skunk. worked great for anxiety and nervousness. great strain, gotta love the CBD bud goddess. stay medicated in the 505!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for rooscruise
Member since 2017
Honestly... Top two favorite strains (with Canna Tsu aka Fioraleve A in CT MMJ lingo). First purple too!!! Dark berry flavor. 🍇🍠🌳 Easy for me to breathe in (unlike other strains). I vaped the flower, crystals were awesome and was very sticky. Body and mind high, absolutely love. I'm not a big THC...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find VCDC nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry VCDC nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of VCDC
User uploaded image of VCDC
User uploaded image of VCDC
User uploaded image of VCDC
User uploaded image of VCDC

Lineage

Strain parent
ACDC
parent
Strain
VCDC

Products with VCDC

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for VCDC nearby.

Most popular in