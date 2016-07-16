VCDC is a hybrid, bred by Moxie Seeds and Extracts, that crosses Viper City OG with ACDC. With its compelling mix of genetics, VCDC is recognized for its high-CBD content, taking 1st for CBD flower at the 2015 SoCal Medical Cup.
