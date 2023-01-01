Wasabi
aka Wazabi
Wasabi is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubba Kush and Super Lemon Haze. This strain is balanced in its effects, with around 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics. With its unique combination of parent strains, Wasabi offers a delightful experience that uplifts the mind while relaxing the body. Wasabi boasts an average THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its effects are reported to include a sense of euphoria, creative inspiration, and a soothing body relaxation. These balanced effects make it a versatile strain that can be enjoyed throughout the day or evening. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wasabi to address symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its ability to uplift the mood while providing physical comfort can be beneficial for those seeking relief from various conditions. Bred by Cali Connection, Wasabi features a unique flavor profile that combines earthy and citrus notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, which contributes to its lemony aroma and potential mood-enhancing properties. This strain's popularity and well-rounded effects contribute to a moderate price range. If you've had the opportunity to try Wasabi, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. This strain's distinctive blend of genetics and balanced effects makes it a noteworthy choice for cannabis enthusiasts seeking a harmonious combination of mental invigoration and physical relaxation.
