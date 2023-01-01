Watermelon Star Burst
aka Watermelon Starburst, Watermelon Burst
Watermelon Star Burst is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Watermelon and Starburst. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Known for its refreshing and fruity aroma, Watermelon Star Burst is a delightful choice for both novice and seasoned cannabis enthusiasts alike. Watermelon Star Burst boasts a THC content of 20%, offering a balanced and enjoyable experience. Leafly customers report feeling relaxed, uplifted, and euphoric when using this strain. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Star Burst to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Watermelon Star Burst features flavors like sweet watermelon, candy, and hints of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. The average price of Watermelon Star Burst typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing 'Watermelon Star Burst,' please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
