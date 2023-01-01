stock photo similar to Wedding Sherb
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Wedding Sherb

aka Wedding Sherbert

Wedding Sherbert is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Sherbet. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its delightful lineage, Wedding Sherbert combines the best of both worlds to offer a balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. Wedding Sherbert features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 24%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Wedding Sherbert's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while promoting a positive mood and gentle euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wedding Sherbert when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Wedding Sherbert features flavors like sweet cake, fruity berry, and a hint of creaminess. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, contributing to its potential for mood elevation and relaxation. The average price of Wedding Sherbert typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of celebration or looking for a strain that can provide gentle relief, Wedding Sherbert delivers a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Wedding Sherbert through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.

