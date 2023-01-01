White Gummy
aka White Gummiez, White Gummies
White Gummy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jillybean and Bubblegum. This strain is a new creation by Jokes Up, a brand known for producing exotic and rare genetics. White Gummy is 26-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us White Gummy effects include happiness, relaxation, and energy. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Gummy when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by Jokes Up, White Gummy features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which has mood-enhancing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of White Gummy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. White Gummy is a rare and sought-after strain that can provide a smooth and velvety smoking experience. It has dense and frosty buds that are covered with orange hairs and purple hues. The aroma of this strain is sweet and fruity, with hints of cream and candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Gummy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to White GummyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop White Gummy products near you
Similar to White Gummy near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—